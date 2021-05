Made from vines dating back to the early 1900s and from a solera blending system that goes back to the 1890s, this is a fortified to fall head-first into. It envelops the senses with notes of walnut paste, praline, date, chocolate and a woodsy whisper. It glides across the tongue like satin but before it gets too cloying, the acidity takes hold like a buoy, the finish seemingly endless. This will live on and on, and except for a touch of heat from the alcohol, is everything you could hope for in an aged fortified wine. Christina Pickard.