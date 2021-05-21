Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Length of Her Original Deal With Marvel
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast (h/t JoBlo), Elizabeth Olsen talked about the length of her original deal with Marvel. Marvel is, of course, famous for requiring stars to sign on from anywhere between four to nine movies, but Olsen, who starred in WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff, revealed that her deal was much shorter. Olsen first appeared as Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 and at that time, she only signed on to do two movies and a cameo.411mania.com