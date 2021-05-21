Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Length of Her Original Deal With Marvel

No, this is not an illusion; Marvel’s spellbinding sit-com WandaVision really won the Golden Popcorn for Best Show at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (May 16)!. In the final category of the night, the show that put the fictional city of Westview, New Jersey on the map beat out The Boys, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, and Emily in Paris and solidified its place as everyone’s favorite television show with its fourth win of the night. Earlier in the evening, Kathryn Hahn won Best Villain for her portrayal of the bewitching antagonist Agatha Harkness, Elizabeth Olsen accepted the award for Best Performance in a Show for her poignant take on the grieving Wanda Maximoff, and the duo received the award for Best Fight.