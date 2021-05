The Cowboys without Dak Prescott is not a sight any Cowboys fan would like to see in 2021. We all remember how last year went. Prescott’s progress, by all accounts, is going wonderfully and Dak himself said if need be he could be ready to go now. The Cowboys were able to secure Dak long term, and Cowboys Nation can feel good about the fact that it looks as if QB1 is taken care of and accounted for, for the foreseeable future.