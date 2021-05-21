newsbreak-logo
Sioux Falls, SD

Taking a bite out of college, Wisdom for Wisdom program helps future college students

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Doctors at Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery continue their Wisdom for Wisdom program for a second year following its inception in 2020. Doctors Denis Miller and Louis George are alleviating some of the financial burdens of four local students and their college expenses by providing free wisdom teeth extractions. Local students with financial challenges and in need of the wisdom teeth removal procedure can apply through the Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery website through May 27.

