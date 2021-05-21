‘American Idol’ 2021 Finale Performance Spoilers

He has his reasons. One day after the American Idol finale, Arthur Gunn opened up about his decision not to show up for the final season 19 episode. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was [a] last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences,” Gunn, 23, wrote in a Monday, May 24, Instagram post. “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show.”