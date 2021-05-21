‘American Idol’ 2021 Finale Performance Spoilers
Ahead of the Season 19 grand finale of “American Idol” airing Sunday, May 23, 2021, the ABC show released its star-studded lineup of guest performers. And, according to Billboard, which published an article on May 20, “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will also perform Sunday night, as well as the Top 3 contestants, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham, the main stars of Sunday’s event, which will declare one of them a winner.heavy.com