newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ 2021 Finale Performance Spoilers

By Ashley Collins
Heavy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Season 19 grand finale of “American Idol” airing Sunday, May 23, 2021, the ABC show released its star-studded lineup of guest performers. And, according to Billboard, which published an article on May 20, “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will also perform Sunday night, as well as the Top 3 contestants, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham, the main stars of Sunday’s event, which will declare one of them a winner.

heavy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Gunn
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Finale#Music Stars#Original Stars#Live Performances#American Idol#Abc#Billboard#Instagram#Afterglow#Apple Music#American Idol Facebook#Spoiler#Guest Performers#Stage#Original Singles#Americanidol#Medley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showseminetra.com

Who is the Gray Skin Strah? 5 Things About “American Idol” Stars-Hollywood Life

Grayskin Strah stands out in Season 19 of “American Idol,” and she is currently competing to win the entire show at the finale on May 23. Grace Kinstler Her performance has surprised judges and viewers for weeks Season 19 of American idol.. From the beginning, it was clear that she had what she needed to be the big winner of the show. Currently she is a top 3 finalist. Chai Beckham And Willie Spence.. From Grace’s musical background to the loss of her beloved father, here are five important things you need to know about Nova.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

‘American Idol’ Drama as Arthur Gunn Misses Finale and Duet with Sheryl Crow

Several past American Idol contestants from this season returned for Sunday’s (May 23) finale, but there was one singer conspicuous by their absence: Arthur Gunn. Gunn, a previous Idol runner-up who won a comeback competition to earn a spot on this year’s season, was scheduled to perform two duets with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. However, when it came time to take to the stage, Gunn was nowhere to be seen, as former contestant Graham DeFranco took his place alongside the “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker.
Musiccountrynow.com

‘American Idol’ Contestant Chayce Beckham Performs Chris Stapleton Cover Following Emotional Hometown Visit

Chayce Beckham reflected on his tumultuous road to the American Idol finale on Sunday evening (May 23) and returned to his hometown of Apple Valley, California to celebrate. “I’m just a normal guy from Apple Valley,” Beckham humbly shared as he returned home as a local celebrity. His family was there to support him during his emotional return to his hometown, as he called it a “full-circle” moment as tears overcame him.
TV ShowsPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 2 Artists Remain After [SPOILER] Is Eliminated

It’s finale time! Follow along here as the top three singers on season 19 of ‘American Idol’ perform one last time in hopes of securing America’s final votes. On the May 23 episode of American Idol, the top three finalists — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham — will have one last chance to secure viewer votes. All three singers will take the stage for another round of performances. At the very end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest will reveal which finalist received the most votes, and that artist will be named the winner of season 19. Follow along here as it all goes down!
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Arthur Gunn to Win

American Idol champion Just Sam is sharing her thoughts on the 2021 competition. The vocalist, who came in first place during the 2020 season, recently sat down with Talent Recap to give an update on what she's been up to since being crowned the ABC singing show's winner. The interview also touched on what Sam thinks about this year's comeback twist, where American Idol producers gave 10 of last year's contestants the chance to earn the final spot in the top 10 of 2021.
TV ShowsAOL Corp

American Idol's Arthur Gunn: 'Personal Morals' Led Me to Drop Out of Finale

He has his reasons. One day after the American Idol finale, Arthur Gunn opened up about his decision not to show up for the final season 19 episode. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was [a] last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences,” Gunn, 23, wrote in a Monday, May 24, Instagram post. “It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show.”
TV Showsstartattle.com

American Idol 2021 winner Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence runner-up

The Grand Finale of American Idol 2021 aired May 23, 2021, with three contestants gunning for the crown namely, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, and Willie Spence. Startattle.com – American Idol. The finalists performed two to three songs each – a Judges’ Choice Song for Round One, a Hometown Song for...
Musicstartattle.com

Chayce Beckham American Idol 2021 “Magic” Coldplay, Season 19 Top 7 Coldplay Song

Chayce Beckham performs “Magic” by Coldplay, American Idol 2021 Season 19 Top 7 Coldplay Song. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Chayce Beckham (24 years old), a heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, California. Round: Top 7 Coldplay Song. Song: “Magic” by Coldplay. Result: Safe (saved by America’s vote), Advanced to...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.
TV & VideosPopculture

'American Idol' Alum Arrested for Domestic Violence

Doug Kiker, a garbage man who brought Katy Perry to tears on American Idol last year, was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Alabama on Thursday. Kiker, 28, auditioned in the Season 18 premiere, which aired back in February 2020. He worked full time as a garbage man in Alabama and did not even know what warming up was. His performance earned praise from the judges, and he even got a golden ticket to Hollywood.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

8 Country Stars Who Were Rejected By 'American Idol'

American Idol is notorious for giving us some of the biggest stars in country music. Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and Scotty McCreery all got their start on the singing show. And Kelly Clarkson, with her music career, talk show and role on The Voice, is a superstar. But there are actually a few of their peers who didn't fare too well on the Ryan Seacrest-fronted reality show.
TV Showseminetra.com

Controversy with years of “American Idol” scandal

Golden tickets do not mean an easy journey!Since then American idol The show, which premiered in June 2002, has been the subject of numerous scandals and controversies among its judges and contestants. Before voting by the app For your favorite athlete, Fans reported unfair voting system during Season 1 American...