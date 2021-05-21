Raiders Legend Tim Brown Delivers Strong Statement on WR Bryan Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders will continue to do things their way whether any of us like or understand their methods. The Raiders have always done things their way since Al Davis made his way into the organization back in the early 1960s. A true maverick that only cared about winning, he turned the team into one of the most important American professional sports organizations. Most fans fondly remember the barriers that their team broke. Hiring Tom Flores, Art Shell, and Amy Trask were all historically important. However, by the late 1990s, the Raiders were struggling to remain relevant. This was until Davis gave a young offensive assistant an opportunity as head coach. That same assistant led the team back to the playoffs and now, finds himself trying to repeat that, obviously we’re referring to Jon Gruden.