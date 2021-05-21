Raiders Legend Tim Brown Delivers Strong Statement on WR Bryan Edwards

An eventful NFL off-season saw many intriguing transactions, acquisitions, and player cuts. At the center of the chaos, the Las Vegas Raiders made their own interesting moves. During free agency, coach Jon Gruden moved starters on the offensive line. Big names traded were guard Gabe Jackson, tackle Trent Brown, and center Rodney Hudson. With new glaring holes heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Gruden addressed the line in round one, selecting Alabama lineman Alex Leatherwood. Skepticism has already been drawn over the selection, as some scouts had Leatherwood graded as a round two prospect. Gruden moving starters in the trenches means a new line in 2021. However, the question remains as to who will be the projected Raiders offensive line starters for Derek Carr this season.