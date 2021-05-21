Adam Sanders Takes The Next Big Step
Adam Sanders first made his name in the Music Row circles writing for other artists. And you can count some big names among those who have recorded the songs he’s written, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley among them. Since moving to Nashville from his native Florida in 2009, Sanders has penned a couple of No. 1 hits, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” for Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch’s “Hell of a Night.” Those chart-toppers definitely helped him pay some necessary bills while at the same time getting his career in motion as a complete performer, a solo act as well as a top songwriter.www.soundslikenashville.com