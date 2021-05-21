Texas lawmakers reach agreement on ‘constitutional carry,’ bill author says
Texas House and Senate members working to come up with a permitless carry bill agreeable to both chambers have reached a compromise, lawmakers announced Friday. Both chambers passed versions of the “constitutional carry” bill that would allow Texans 21 and older to carry a handgun without a license as long as they’re not otherwise prohibited from having a firearm. But changes made to House Bill 1927 in the Senate were not agreeable to the House, and a committee made up of representatives and senators was formed to come up with a compromise bill.www.star-telegram.com