newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas lawmakers reach agreement on ‘constitutional carry,’ bill author says

By Eleanor Dearman
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Texas House and Senate members working to come up with a permitless carry bill agreeable to both chambers have reached a compromise, lawmakers announced Friday. Both chambers passed versions of the “constitutional carry” bill that would allow Texans 21 and older to carry a handgun without a license as long as they’re not otherwise prohibited from having a firearm. But changes made to House Bill 1927 in the Senate were not agreeable to the House, and a committee made up of representatives and senators was formed to come up with a compromise bill.

www.star-telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schwertner
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Matt Schaefer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Constitutional Carry#Lawmakers#The Senate#Gun Safety#Public Safety#Hb 1927#Tarrant County Sheriff#Tpca#Govabbott#Tx Safety Action Rpt#Fort Worth Police#Texas Law Enforcement#Legislation#Amendments#Senators#Gov Abbott#Gov Greg Abbott#Self Defense#Sen Schwertner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Block Walking with Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples

Fort Worth will elect a new mayor on Saturday, June 5 through a runoff election. We caught up with mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples, who is running against Mattie Parker, at a block walk event in South Fort Worth. Around two dozen volunteers went door to door to encourage supporters to vote for Peoples on June 5 after we chatted with Peoples about her campaign and her vision for Fort Worth’s future.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Amid critical need, Fort Worth schools’ project to expand broadband access is delayed

Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don’t have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is “currently on a new timeline” following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...