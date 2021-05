Most people are confident that tea is one of the healthiest beverage choices. But why? We now live in an age where we’ve come to distrust the claims crafted by marketing … to sell products. Many contact me to ask about how they can consume more tea even though they don’t like the taste and have little interest in learning more about brewing it. They want to slurp down a “dose” of the famous EGCG as conveniently as possible. So I sometimes question that we’ve invested so much in the health benefits of tea, sacrificing some opportunities to share more about the flavor. In fact, elements in tea like EGCG actually contribute to the flavor.