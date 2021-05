“Dreams of the San Joaquin” is a new collaborative single from a trio of legendary singers: Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson and Los Lobos‘ David Hidalgo. The three icons joined forces to create a new rendition of the classic original song penned by Randy Sharp and Jack Wesley Routh and made famous by both Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt as a benefit single for benefit RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and the United Farm Workers of America. The track is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where you may purchase it (and make a donation) at this link.