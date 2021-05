Musician, hatter, and all-around jack of all trades Chris Roberts released his first EP, Red Feather, this winter from the deserts of Joshua Tree, California. While he’s a jack of all trades he’s also arguably a master of some, as Roberts has spent time working in many fields, with music being the latest and the one that will undoubtedly stick. An amateur for the greater part of adulthood, music seemed to serendipitously come into his life, and a pandemic led him to turn just a hobby into a committed relationship. The result is Red Feather, a five-song EP that’s best described as country hippie rock.