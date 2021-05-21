newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stokes County, NC

Major drug bust nets 46 arrests

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY – In a rare news conference, Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons announced the results of “Operation Busy Bee,” as part of the continuing effort to reduce drug crimes and overdoses in the county. Flanked by several other area sheriffs, a representative of the federal Department of Homeland Security and...

www.thestokesnews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stokes County, NC
City
Walnut Cove, NC
City
Sandy Ridge, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
City
Pine Hall, NC
City
Danbury, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#Drug Distribution#Marijuana Arrests#Illegal Narcotics#Narcotics Trafficking#Sheriff Lemons#Adderall#Ecstacy#Davidson County Sheriff#Davie County Sheriff#Crystal Jade Hutchens#Rural Hall#Pinnacle#Drug Crimes#Drug Seizures#Traffic Heroin#Cocaine#Traffic Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Walnut Cove, NCthestokesnews.com

Spotlight on The Walnut Tree

WALNUT COVE — A six-year journey is coming to fruition tonight as a locally made documentary makes its debut at the RiverRun Film Festival in Winston-Salem. The powerful 90-minute film, “Life in the Sacrifice Zone,” by local filmmaker Chad Nance, will be shown outdoors in drive-in style tonight at 8:30 a.m. at Marketplace Cinema. Tickets will be available at the gate for tonight’s screening. Then on Friday at noon, the film will be available for streaming for the weekend by the RiverRun Festival.
King, NCthestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

On April 29, 2021 at approximately 2 a.m., Stokes Pharmacy, located at 533 S. Main Street in King, was broken into. An undisclosed amount of narcotics were stolen. The business was previously broken into on Dec. 12, 2020, as well. Please see the attached security footage of the suspect and...
Stokes County, NCthestokesnews.com

COVID closes local middle school

Several positive COVID tests among eighth grade students at Chestnut Grove Middle School in King resulted in closing the school for in-person learning until Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the number of close contacts having siblings in other grade levels, we feel it is best to close Chestnut Grove,” school officials said in a statement sent to parents.