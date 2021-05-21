Ten Years Later: Brad Paisley’s ‘This is Country Music’

The Associated Press’ wire story for Keith Whitley's May 9, 1989, death includes a telling quote about his creative process. “The whole deal with my music has been the emotional quality,” Whitley said in 1988. “Songs I do have to strike an emotional chord the first time I sing them. It’s not so uncommon for me to get so wrapped up in a song that I cry several times when I sing them. That’s the difference between my music and some of the other folks.”