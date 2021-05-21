newsbreak-logo
Music

Ten Years Later: Brad Paisley's 'This is Country Music'

By Bob Paxman
soundslikenashville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Paisley’s album This Is Country Music is celebrating a milestone tenth anniversary this month. This Is Country Music was released May 23, 2011, and marked the eighth album of Paisley’s still-blossoming career. It’s considered one of the more innovative albums of the past decade, paying tributes to the various artists that shaped Paisley’s career and musical style. But the honorees were not exclusively country artists that generally dot such projects. In addition to traditional musical pioneers like Alabama, Paisley also gave nods to surf-rock king Dick Dale, soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone, and even jazz great John Coltrane.

