Bowling Green, OH

BG man indicted for injuring police officers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bowling Green man has been indicted for assaulting and injuring two police officers who were attempting an arrest. Andrew Hildebrand, 40, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Wednesday for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to a police officer; assault, a fourth-degree felony, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

