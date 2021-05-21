BG man indicted for injuring police officers
A Bowling Green man has been indicted for assaulting and injuring two police officers who were attempting an arrest. Andrew Hildebrand, 40, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Wednesday for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to a police officer; assault, a fourth-degree felony, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.www.sent-trib.com