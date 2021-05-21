newsbreak-logo
Fuel Service Disrupted at Dangling Rope Marina

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind Damage Disrupts Fuel Service at Dangling Rope Marina. PAGE, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that, due to wind damage, there will be no boat fuel service at the Dangling Rope Marina, until further notice. The fuel dock is separating from the main dock and is not safe for visitors or employees. Visitors may not use the dock for any purpose until further notice. Please check our website and social media for further announcements about available visitor services. The marina store, café and lift station remain closed until further notice. Hall’s Crossing fuel dock is not yet open for the season.

