newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio Calls on Biden to Commit to Credible Extended Deterrence During U.S.-South Korea Summit

By FLORIDA DAILY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOWan_0a7JfA1V00

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, John Barrasso, R-Wy., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., in releasing the following joint statement ahead of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s summit with President Biden this week:

“President Biden’s summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in this week provides an important opportunity to strengthen our bilateral alliance and advance shared interests on North Korea and other challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. In particular, President Biden should commit to credible and effective extended nuclear deterrence for the future, backed by a fully modernized U.S. nuclear triad, select capabilities critical for extended deterrence, and deeper cooperation with South Korea.

“The United States’ nuclear umbrella provides security guarantees that the United States will retaliate against nations if they attack Indo-Pacific allies, including South Korea. The Biden Administration, however, appears poised to pursue nuclear policies – including a sole purpose doctrine – that are divorced from rising regional security challenges and would dilute U.S. extended deterrence commitments. Strong doubts are already emerging among our allies about U.S. staying power.

“Inviting President Moon to the White House is of course an important gesture. But if President Biden wants to assure allies like South Korea that “America is back,” he should take this week’s opportunity to reject policies and defense cuts that would damage extended deterrence. He should instead commit definitively to upholding extended deterrence and supporting full funding for nuclear modernization.”

Rubio is the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Deterrence#U S South Korea#U S Allies#Sen Marco Rubio#President Biden#South Korean#The Biden Administration#The White House#Extended Deterrence#U S South Korea#North Korea#Commit#Nuclear Policies#Nuclear Modernization#Indo Pacific Allies#United States#Security Guarantees#Interests#U S Staying Power#R Okla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Dick Durbin Urge White House Stop U.S. Airlines from Entering Belarus Airspace

This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the administration to prohibit U.S. airlines from entering Belarus airspace following the actions of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko forced a passenger plane, en route to Lithuania from Greece, to land in Minsk so he could detain Belarusian activist Roman Protasevich.
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. The comments by Kim, the third member of his family...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Takes Aim at Huawei, ZTE With New Proposal

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought out the “Secure Equipment Act.”. The bill would have the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “clarify that it will no longer review, or approve, applications from companies on the Commission’s ‘Covered List’” and “prevent further integration and sales of Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua – all Chinese state-backed or directed firms – in the U.S. regardless of whether federal funds are involved.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Debbie Wasserman Schultz: U.S. Should Not Recognize Trademarks Confiscated by Cuban Regime

Last week, two members of the Florida delegation championed the “No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America Act” which would “prohibit U.S. courts from recognizing, enforcing, or otherwise validating any assertion of rights by an individual of a trademark that was used in connection with a business or assets that were confiscated by the Cuban government, unless the original owner of the trademark expressly consented to the transfer of the trademark.”
Worldnknews.org

On North Korea issues, what to make of the first Biden-Moon summit?

President Moon Jae-in’s summit with Joe Biden wrapped up on Saturday, with a mostly positive set of outcomes for South Korea’s engagement-focused North Korea policy. Eager to create conditions supportive of more American diplomacy with Pyongyang – but aware that the Biden administration isn’t interested in rapid-fire summitry – key North Korea-related outcomes from the summit will have left Moon’s team happy:
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Bad Moon falling: South Korean leader falters in summit with Biden

The most anti-American president in South Korea’s history Biden-live-updates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">visited Washington on Friday. It does not appear that President Moon Jae-in got what he really wanted. He smiled through a long day of diplomacy but undoubtedly left disappointed and upset. In fact, it appears Moon lost ground on...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Biden announces ambassador Sung Kim will serve as special envoy to North Korea

President Biden announced Friday night that he has tapped Sung Kim, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, as special envoy to North Korea. Mr. Biden made the announcement at a White House press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after the two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting. He called Mr. Kim “a career diplomat with deep policy expertise.”
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio calls Jan. 6 Commission bill ‘a partisan joke’

'It's about damaging Republicans,' Rubio said. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio made clear in a new video message Friday that he strongly opposes the House bill aiming to set up an independent, non-partisan commission to review the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. “This is a partisan joke,” Rubio says...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Biden Announces US-South Korea Vaccine Partnership

COVID-19, climate change and cooperation in high-tech industries were the focus of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Friday. While the leaders also discussed North Korea, prospects for a breakthrough on denuclearization appear dim. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
U.S. Politics3 News Now

Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea. Biden says he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. On Friday,...