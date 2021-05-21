Old Dominion Set a Course for Summer in ‘I Was On a Boat That Day’
Hit makers Old Dominion let their worries float away with the new track, “I Was On a Boat That Day,” setting a course for good times with a true summertime jam. Full of joy and finding the band at their fun-loving emotional peak, the bright-and-sunny track is all about leaving your cares at the dock. Drenched in sun even as a breakup unfolds, lead singer Matthew Ramsey gets his sonic sea legs, leading the country hit makers through a surly singalong with an accordion (and some tequila) pumping up the smile-factor.www.soundslikenashville.com