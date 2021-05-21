Army Sat Ops Brigade Transfers To Space Force: Karbler
WASHINGTON: The head of Army Space and Missile Defense Command today said the first soldiers will begin to transition to the Space Force Oct. 1. The Army’s intention is to gradually shift personnel to meet an Oct. 1, 2022 deadline for the transition. “It’s not going to be on 1 October: click the light switch, raise your right hand, you’re a Guardian,” he said. “We will do this very deliberately.” Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler told the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS). “Now we’re just really working out the details for the timing that that will happen, and how frankly how it will happen.”breakingdefense.com