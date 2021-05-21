newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Revere, MA

Revere mayor collecting donations for victims of Beachmont fire

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxug9_0a7JedJp00

REVERE, Mass. — Mayor Brian Arrigo said he activated a fire relief fund Friday to support the 15 families impacted by Thursday’s fire in Revere’s Beachmont neighborhood.

“Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” Arrigo said.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the third floor of a multi-family building on Endicott Avenue. At least six other buildings suffered damage, according to Bright.

“Honestly, something we’ve never seen before in this neighborhood,” Kenneth Orne said. “The neighborhood was literally a war zone.”

PREVIOUS: 15 families displaced after fire damages 6 buildings in Revere

Piece by piece, demolition crews took down the charred remains of the triple-decker Friday afternoon. A crew dug deep into the pavement to repair a gas line.

“It’s a tragedy,” Joe Salvo said.

Salvo lives a couple of houses down on Endicott Avenue. No one was hurt Thursday, but Salvo said one owner lost a dog, a rabbit and a couple of birds.

“They lost some pets. People are obviously very upset about that, but thank God no loss of life,” Salvo said.

Bouncing back from this will not be easy. Orne said none of the families at 141/143 Endicott Avenue had renter’s insurance.

“Six families, no insurance. The homeowner will do fine, but the families won’t. And that’s really sad,” Orne said.

Arrigo’s office said donations can be made online via PayPal by visiting https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Also, checks can be made out to ‘City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund’ and mailed to the mayor’s office or deposited at People’s United Bank on Broadway.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Revere, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Birds#Community#Beachmont#The Fire Relief Fund#141 143 Endicott Avenue#Office Fire Relief Fund#People S United Bank#Revere Piece#Fire Chief#Fire Damages#City#Demolition Crews#Mayor Brian Arrigo#Mass#Renter#Broadway#Checks#Collecting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
Related
Manchester, NHPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired, Manchester Police actively negotiating with suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police are asking for assistance Wednesday morning with an investigation in the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road. The Manchester Police Department told Boston 25 the U.S. Marshals responded to a home at 7:45 a.m. to serve a federal arrest warrant. But upon arrival, three shots were fired, followed by another five shots shortly after.
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.