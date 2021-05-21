Revere mayor collecting donations for victims of Beachmont fire

REVERE, Mass. — Mayor Brian Arrigo said he activated a fire relief fund Friday to support the 15 families impacted by Thursday’s fire in Revere’s Beachmont neighborhood.

“Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” Arrigo said.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the third floor of a multi-family building on Endicott Avenue. At least six other buildings suffered damage, according to Bright.

“Honestly, something we’ve never seen before in this neighborhood,” Kenneth Orne said. “The neighborhood was literally a war zone.”

Piece by piece, demolition crews took down the charred remains of the triple-decker Friday afternoon. A crew dug deep into the pavement to repair a gas line.

“It’s a tragedy,” Joe Salvo said.

Salvo lives a couple of houses down on Endicott Avenue. No one was hurt Thursday, but Salvo said one owner lost a dog, a rabbit and a couple of birds.

“They lost some pets. People are obviously very upset about that, but thank God no loss of life,” Salvo said.

Bouncing back from this will not be easy. Orne said none of the families at 141/143 Endicott Avenue had renter’s insurance.

“Six families, no insurance. The homeowner will do fine, but the families won’t. And that’s really sad,” Orne said.

Arrigo’s office said donations can be made online via PayPal by visiting https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Also, checks can be made out to ‘City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund’ and mailed to the mayor’s office or deposited at People’s United Bank on Broadway.