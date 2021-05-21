newsbreak-logo
EPA Approves Fungicide for Hawai‘i Coffee Growers to Battle Coffee Leaf Rust

mauinow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US EPA has approved Hawaiʻi’s request for coffee growers to use a fungicide to control coffee leaf rust in the islands. The devastating plant pathogen was first detected in Hawaiʻi in October of 2020. Since then, a coordinated effort has gotten underway to protect Hawaiʻi’s $56 million coffee industry.

