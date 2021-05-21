EPA Approves Fungicide for Hawai‘i Coffee Growers to Battle Coffee Leaf Rust

It’s déjà vu all over again. We have run this article every few years, and it seems like maybe the frequency is increasing as we deal with wet and cold weather that delays planting. The questions about this have not changed much, and neither have the suggestions we provide here. One of the most common questions, predictably, is how to kill glyphosate-resistant marestail and giant ragweed and generally big weeds in soybeans when it’s not possible to delay planting long enough to use 2,4-D ester (Enlist soybeans excluded since there is no wait to plant). Overwintered marestail plants become tougher to kill in May, so this is an issue primarily in fields not treated last fall. The good news is that we have more effective herbicide/trait options for help with burndown compared with a few years ago. The bad news is that nothing we suggest here is going to be infallible on large marestail.