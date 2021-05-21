Free Range Humans Launches Summer Season, Kids Educational Series, and New Performing Arts Center

newsbreak-logo
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Free Range Humans, lauded for their 2019 immersive production of JEKYLL & HYDE in an historic downtown Frederick church, returns to producing post-pandemic with a summer season of four shows, both familiar favorites and new works. Free Range Humans is also providing two new venues for Frederick County performing artists and teachers, both at the Francis Scott Key Mall.

