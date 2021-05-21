Official warns of fundraising scams after Idaho shooting
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho. Two students and the school custodian were shot during the May 6 attack at Rigby Middle School, and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office says a 6th-grade girl has been charged in connection with the incident but her name and details of the charges have not been released. Juvenile court proceedings are sealed in Idaho.www.koze.com