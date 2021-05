CLARKSTON - After helping lead the Clarkston Girls Track & Field team to their first track meet victory in 11 years, Alyssa Whittle has been named WIAA Athlete of the Week!. Whittle, a junior at Clarkston High School, placed first in four events on April 23 against Othello, winning the 100 (13.69), 300 hurdles-30" (51.48), high jump (4'11"), and triple jump (36'6").