Albuquerque, NM

Voter Registration Groups Urge New Mexicans To Vote In Special Congressional Election

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. — Two groups that encourage young people, unmarried women and racial and ethnic minorities to vote are blanketing New Mexico with mailings amid a special congressional election in the Albuquerque area. The nonprofit Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information said Friday that they have mailed...

