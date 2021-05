Corn is 9 to 11 cents higher, soybeans are 2 to 3 cents lower with new crop 4 to 5 cents higher and wheat 3 to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 9 to 11 cents higher at midday with slightly stronger spread action as the July contract continues to lead with little surprise on the weekly crop progress report and good demand. Trade looks for more new-crop sales with another 1.36 million metric tons sold to China. Ethanol margins should remain solid with ethanol values offsetting the corn rebound. Weather looks to warm up with better moisture for many areas.