Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Livingston; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Livingston, Lower Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, St. John The Baptist, Lower St. Bernard, Southern Tangipahoa and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Inundation of 1 to 3 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.alerts.weather.gov