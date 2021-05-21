Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mountains and deserts with the strongest gusts along the desert slopes of the mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. There will be areas of blowing dust and blowing sand in the deserts, sharply reducing visibility at times.alerts.weather.gov