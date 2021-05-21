newsbreak-logo
WWE Working To Bring In Wrestler Previously Banned From Entering United States

ringsidenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has their eye on several people in the pro wrestling world, but some of them take a little extra effort to bring in. That is the case with Speedball Mike Bailey. Mike Bailey was banned from the United States for four years in 2016 when he was caught crossing the border from Canada, where he is from, without a work visa. He was reportedly in the process of getting a work visa through CZW at the time, but it hadn’t gone through yet.

