Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ascension, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across southeast Pennsylvania. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...CENTRAL BUCKS...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...NORTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White House Station to near New Hope to Valley Forge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Ewing, Norristown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Doylestown, Byram, Downingtown, Conshohocken, Hatboro, Ambler, Collegeville, Flemington, Jenkintown, Narberth, Chalfont, Tinicum and Pennington. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 311 and 349. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 338. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 73 and 76. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 19. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH