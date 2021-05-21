newsbreak-logo
Ascension Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ascension, St. James by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; St. James COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Ascension and St. James Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Inundation of 1 to 3 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.

alerts.weather.gov
Ascension Parish, LA
Saint James Parish, LA
Parks, LA
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across southeast Pennsylvania. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...CENTRAL BUCKS...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...NORTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White House Station to near New Hope to Valley Forge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Ewing, Norristown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Doylestown, Byram, Downingtown, Conshohocken, Hatboro, Ambler, Collegeville, Flemington, Jenkintown, Narberth, Chalfont, Tinicum and Pennington. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 311 and 349. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 338. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 73 and 76. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 19. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOSPER AND FURNAS COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilsonville to near Beaver City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beaver City, Hollinger, Holbrook, Arapahoe and Edison. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:01 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 7.1 1.3 0.1 N/A Minor 27/09 AM 5.2 -0.6 -0.2 N/A None 27/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.0 N/A None 28/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.2 N/A None 28/11 PM 6.7 0.9 0.0 N/A None
Hutchinson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CARSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panhandle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Borger, Panhandle, Fritch and Groom. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles north of Fieldton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton, Earth and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Ward County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ward; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WINKLER COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pyote, or 10 miles south of Wink, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monahans, Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Roy Hurd Memorial Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 61 and 80. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hart to 5 miles northeast of Amherst, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Earth, Sudan and Springlake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles north of Fieldton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton, Earth and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Hart to 5 miles southwest of Olton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Olton and Springlake. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Meade County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Montezuma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Fowler, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Rooks County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS...SOUTHWESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES At 1056 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cedar to near Alton to near Woodston, moving east-northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton, Kirwin, Woodston, Alton and Cedar. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Plainview, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview and Halfway. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Meade County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montezuma, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Fowler, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hale A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Halfway, or 8 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Halfway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN