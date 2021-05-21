newsbreak-logo
Utah County, UT

May 21 data: 10 news deaths, 300 new cases reported

By Sara Knox, KUTV
KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Utah reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19 Friday. Nine of the deaths occurred prior to April 21, 2021. Utah reported an additional 300 positive cases with 136 current hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 16,338. Utah is approaching 2.5 million vaccinations. UDOH...

kutv.com
