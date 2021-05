If you love peanut butter and chocolates, then you will definitely adore buckeye cookies, as you can enjoy your two favorites in one adorable and satisfying dessert. The sweet delights got their name for their resemblance to the nut of a buckeye tree. Basically, the treats are peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate — sounds super tasty, right? That's because they are. Plus, they are super easy to make. "Anyone can make these!" says recipe developer and registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness.