Tribune takeover bid a done deal? Union challenges shareholder vote

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly...

New York City, NYNew York Post

CEO of Tribune Publishing fired in wake of Alden takeover

The chief executive of Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, has been fired in the wake of the takeover by cost-slashing hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Terry Jimenez, with 20 years experience in publishing, was moved up to CEO from CFO in February 2020....
Economyarcamax.com

Commentary: Fate of newspapers is sealed by unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

Tribune shareholders approve sale

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing approved the sale of the company's newspapers to Alden Global Capital. Alden is buying the newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily News, for $630 million. Alden become Tribune's largest shareholder in 2019.
Businessnewsguild.org

Tribune Publishing shareholders let everyone down

Thousands of NewsGuild-CWA members, myself included, were upset by Tribune Publishing’s announcement today that shareholders approved the company’s takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known as “the destroyer of newspapers.”. There were several hours of confusion after Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of 24% of Tribune shares, announced that he...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

NY Daily News parent Tribune approves Alden Global takeover

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, parent company of the New York Daily News and one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned one-third of Tribune, now takes full control of the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Tribune Investors Vote on Alden Deal; Outcome Questioned

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of...
Hartford, CTHartford Courant

Hedge fund Alden Capital’s bid to buy Hartford Courant parent company Tribune Publishing approved by shareholders

Shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Hartford Courant’s parent company, Tribune Publishing. The deal, which is expected to close by May 25, will take Tribune Publishing private and add the Courant, Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett.
Businessnewsguild.org

Statement on Tribune Shareholders Vote from NewsGuild’s Tribune newsrooms

NewsGuild units at the papers of Tribune Publishing issued the following joint statement on the vote by shareholders regarding the takeover by Alden Global Capital. Today, Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country. While we are saddened by the turn of events,...
EconomyAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Shareholders should reject bid for Tribune Publishing

Strong, community-focused newspapers are critical to our democracy and local community. Unfortunately, The Morning Call is at great risk. On May 21, the shareholders of Tribune Publishing, which owns The Morning Call, will vote on a takeover bid by Alden Global Capital. This bid represents a profound threat to the quantity and quality of information we have about where we live.
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Shareholders to decide fate of Tribune, Hartford Courant in Friday vote

Tribune Publishing shareholders will decide Friday whether to approve the company’s sale to hedge fund Alden Global Capital, a move that would place Tribune’s publications, including the Hartford Courant, under Alden’s control. Alden, which already owns a 32% stake in the company, announced plans to acquire the entire Chicago-based media...
Economynewsguild.org

Communities call on Tribune Publishing to vote against takeover bid

Residents and local organizations served by Tribune Publishing newspapers have a message for the company’s shareholders: vote NO to a proposed takeover by Alden Global Capital. With shareholders set to vote May 21 on a $17.25 per share bid by the New York hedge fund, dozens of prominent individuals, local...
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...