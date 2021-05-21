Celtic target available for free after contract expires

Celtic are in dire need of rebuilding this summer, following a tumultuous season across all competitions. Money to spend isn’t an issue as such; with the club expected to lose Odsonne Edouard for a fee upwards of £20m and money being there to spend from the sale of Jeremie Frimpong, a good amount of finance should be available to change the outlook at the club. However, the cheaper a player is to sign, the better – something they may just find in Adam Reach.