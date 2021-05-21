newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jullien discusses the mental battles of injury in honest interview

By Authors
thecelticstar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been an apparent lack of steel that usually resides in the heart of a typically dominant Celtic defence this season. Shane Duffy had been out of form all season before he jetted back of to the south coast having done little to help the cause. Stephen Welsh has been thrust in – yes, he’s done well – but at the same time, his inexperience has shown. And the decision to loan out Jack Hendry – in a year where he has proved his worth so much that he has now earned a spot in the Scotland national team for the Euro’s – has been catastrophic.

thecelticstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Stephen Welsh
Person
Christopher Jullien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#South Coast#Injury Time#Celtic#Euro#Frenchman#The Celtic View#Parisian#Therangers#Toulouse#National Team#French Eddy#Christmas#Three And A Half Months
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer67hailhail.com

Life and soul: The candidates to fill unseen but important Celtic role

If you haven’t seen the excellent picture of Celtic players Ismaila Soro with Scott Brown, and accompanying article by my colleague John McGinley, have a look now. I’ll wait. Should take you a couple of minutes. Ah, you’re back: sound. That was good, wasn’t it? Broony enjoying a bit of...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Early Christopher Jullien return should save Celtic millions

An early return to first-team action for Christopher Jullien would undoubtedly have pleased the money-men just as much as the supporters at Celtic. That’s the news doing the rounds at the moment. The Scottish Sun reported yesterday that the Frenchman is targeting a return to first-team action in August. When...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Colin Doyle urges Kilmarnock to stay positive despite Dundee defeat

Colin Doyle admits Kilmarnock are relieved they have not been left with a mountain to climb to rescue their Premiership place. Tommy Wright’s team found themselves two goals down to Dundee inside 47 minutes as they toiled amid a torrential play-off downpour at a sodden Dens Park. It was an...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic hero Chris Sutton offers grim Leigh Griffiths assessment

While so many have had their say on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths missing the Euros, perhaps Chris Sutton’s assessment is the most brutal. Griffiths was a controversial snub by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for Euro 2020. Ahead of the Celtic man, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet have been preferred for Scotland’s first major tournament since 1998.
SportsSkySports

Kelty Hearts promoted to League Two, Brechin City's stay in SPFL comes to end

Kelty Hearts have reached the SPFL for the first time and brought Brechin City's 67-year-old stay in Scotland's senior leagues to an end. The Lowland League winners, managed by former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, beat Brechin 3-1 on aggregate in the League Two play-off final with a 1-0 victory in the second leg on Sunday following their 2-1 win in the first leg.
SportsBBC

Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Porteous, Nevin, Celtic, Walters, Rangers

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous says the 21,000 at Wembley for the FA Cup final makes the Scottish equivalent between his side and St Johnstone with no fans "look stupid". (Record) Liam Craig says it was tortuous watching Saints' semi-final win and is desperate to play his part in winning a...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Zeno Ibsen Rossi hopes to make most playing in front of Kilmarnock fans

Zeno Ibsen Rossi is looking to make the most of a difficult situation when he plays in front of the Kilmarnock fans for the first time. The 20-year-old would have played his first season of first-team football fully behind closed doors if Killie had managed to avoid a Scottish Premiership relegation play-off.
Soccermountainviewtoday.ca

Canada's David Wotherspoon wins Scottish Cup with St. Johnstone

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canadian international David Wotherspoon, named man of the match, celebrated a cup double Saturday as St. Johnstone defeated Hibernian 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Wotherspoon had previously helped the Perth-based club win the Scottish League Cup for the first time in the...
SoccerThe Guardian

St Johnstone complete dream double after beating Hibs to win Scottish Cup

Callum Davidson saluted St Johnstone’s saviour Geoff Brown after their Scottish Cup final win secured an extraordinary cup double. Wing-back Shaun Rooney, who scored the only goal in the League Cup final against Livingston at Hampden Park in February, was the hero again with a towering header in the 31st minute at the national stadium.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Craig Bryson hails St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney

Craig Bryson told St Johnstone hero Shaun Rooney he deserved a statue in his honour for his second cup-winning goal for Saints in three months. The 24-year-old wing-back scored the only goal in the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park on February 28 and again made the difference against Hibernian at the national stadium to secure the Scottish Cup and a remarkable double.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic defender Lee O'Connor suffers playoff heartache with Tranmere

Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor suffered League Two playoff defeat with Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. O’Connor, who spent the campaign on loan with Rovers, was part of the side that went down 3-2 on aggregate to Morecambe live on Sky Sports today. The result means his season ends at the semi-final stage, with Morecambe heading to Wembley for the final.
Soccerchatsports.com

Brighton's Adam Webster is a surprise contender to win England spot amid Harry Maguire’s injury battle but has competition from Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey... the runners and riders to replace Man United’s crocked star if he misses the Euros

Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the European Championships. The Manchester United skipper is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury that looks set to rule him out of next week’s Europa League final versus Villarreal.