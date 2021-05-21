Jullien discusses the mental battles of injury in honest interview

There has been an apparent lack of steel that usually resides in the heart of a typically dominant Celtic defence this season. Shane Duffy had been out of form all season before he jetted back of to the south coast having done little to help the cause. Stephen Welsh has been thrust in – yes, he’s done well – but at the same time, his inexperience has shown. And the decision to loan out Jack Hendry – in a year where he has proved his worth so much that he has now earned a spot in the Scotland national team for the Euro’s – has been catastrophic.