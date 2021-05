Situated on its own tiny island in the Pithlachascotee River, Tampa Bay's famous "Moontide Isle" is now back on the market in New Port Richey. Located at 5329 Richey Dr, "the island house," as some locals call it, was built in 1946 and was given the name "Moontide Isle" by its original owner, a well-travelled cartographer who made it a point to incorporate artsy details into the home's design, says the listing.