The Beverly Hills City Council reviewed a series of expenditures for the city’s tourism and marketing efforts in the next fiscal year at its May 13 Special Study Session. The responsibility for promoting the city’s commercial assets falls largely to the triad of the Rodeo Drive Committee, the Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Chamber of Commerce. The Council readily signaled approval for funding the entities in the hopes of encouraging a robust recovery of the city’s tourism and business sectors. In a later Special Meeting on May 13, the Council approved the funds for the Chamber of Commerce; the Council will vote to approve the other items in June.