Everest: A Crowded Sunday Ahead?
Uncertain weather and recent heavy snowfall make for a nail-biting end to the Everest season. It’s now or never, as 300 climbers converge on the summit. The prospect of worsening weather next week, followed by the closure of the route on May 28, has triggered a massive push. Leader Chhang Dawa Sherpa estimates that 300 climbers are currently heading for the summit. The regulations from Nepal forcing expeditions to summit in the order of their permits seem to have fallen by the wayside.explorersweb.com