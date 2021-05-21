Everest: A Crowded Sunday Ahead?

Sharing's caring! Share this awesome article with your friends, you know u wanna... I’ve just confirmed my place to climb Mount Everest in 2023. The highest mountain in the world. I know you guys are going to think I’m crazy, I’ve just finished rowing the Atlantic and now I’m on to something else. Maybe you’re right, but life is so short and we have to make the most of it. And if not now, then when, right? Besides, the expedition is roughly 2 years from now. That’s plenty of time to raise the funds, to get some training in, and to get my (our?) heads around the trip of a lifetime. Not only that, I’m going with THE MOST SUCCESSFUL EVEREST OPERATOR in existence. They have a 100% success rate. 100%!!! Madness.