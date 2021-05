Barely any games left to play, safety assured, top half of the Premier League table out of reach.In seasons gone by, this time of year would regularly see teams called out by commentators as being ‘on the beach early’, but perhaps this year it’ll be slightly different. Not least of all because the beaches we can actually go to are something of a rotating cast right now.More importantly, this year will be seen as something of a write-off for some clubs, a campaign where the usual challenge of competing with bigger, richer sides was exacerbated by the great equaliser of...