Manchester City have won the Premier League after their nearest rivals Manchester United lost against Leicester City on Tuesday evening. The defeat left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 10 points adrift of the leaders with only three games a maximum nine possible points to collect, meaning City closed out the title despite losing 2-1 against Chelsea on Saturday.The triumph is City’s third in four seasons under manager Pep Guardiola and reasserts their position as the dominant force in English football after Liverpool beat them to the top last season. With the League Cup already won and the Champions League final still...