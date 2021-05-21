newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner Has Something To Say About Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on those rumors circulating about her relationship with Travis Scott. On May 21, TMZ reported that the reality star-turned-beauty mogul and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, were back together, but not exclusive. She clearly was not happy with the report and took the gossip into her own hands. "You guys really just make up anything," Kylie tweeted with a screenshot of the Daily Mail's article on the matter. "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," she said in a follow up tweet.

