FBI Employee Accused of Storing Classified Documents at Home

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of...

