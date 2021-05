For those looking to get a more exclusive experience out of the 2021 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, VIP ticket packages are now on sale. These packages, like the Wheel & Fender Club and the Patrons Package, feature access to exclusive events like the Fights & Fancy Aeroport Gala and the Design Among the Stars event, as well as entry into the Saturday Car Club Showcase and the Sunday Concours d’Elegance.