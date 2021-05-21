newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giles: Best bets for Celtics vs. Nets series

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a day away from the Celtics opening round series with the Nets and it's pretty clear that the C's are heavy underdogs. In fact, the lines have shifted even further in Brooklyn's direction since this morning, perhaps because of the news that Robert Williams missed Friday's practice due to his continuing battle with turf toe. Or maybe because people continue to put money on the Nets, who are the favorites to win the NBA Championship at +225. In any event, let's take a look at some of the action with odds provided by our friends at PointsBet Sportsbook.

www.nbcsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Sports Betting#Nba Championship#The Nets#Turf Toe#Pointsbet Sportsbook#Round Series#Brooklyn Sweep#Heavy Underdogs#Heavy Favorites#Boston#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Bring on the Play-In Tournament!

The final day of the regular season was certainly a busy affair, as all 30 teams were in action. And there wasn't much clarity at the beginning of the day either, as many of the playoff seeds were not locked in. While some teams were playing with postseason/play-in tournament in mind, others were taking one last shot at improving their draft lottery odds. Here's a look at some of Sunday's most important happenings.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Probably For Play-In Vs. Wizards

With everything on the line, the Boston Celtics may have some good news regarding availability for Tuesday’s play-in game. Robert Williams, who has been dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season, has been upgraded to probable for the match against the Washington Wizards. The sophomore...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Celtics Play-In Tournament Picks and Odds

Following Sunday’s win over Charlotte, the Washington Wizards will meet the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Play-In Boston is without Jaylen Brown (wrist) for the remainder of the season. Read below for the latest Wizards vs Celtics odds, betting preview and a pick. The Washington Wizards completed a late-season...
NBAcelticslife.com

Robert Williams listed as "Probable" for Tuesday's play-in tournament game

This is close to as good as you could have hoped for injury report-wise for the day before a game. Jaylen Brown is obvioulsy out for the season, so he doesn't really count right now in terms of day to day iunjury updates. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart who both were out this week with injuries, but really just the Celtics resting them, are good to go. So is Tristan Thompson who sat out some games as well. No mystery players popped up on this either.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry

Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.