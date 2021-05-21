Giles: Best bets for Celtics vs. Nets series

We're just a day away from the Celtics opening round series with the Nets and it's pretty clear that the C's are heavy underdogs. In fact, the lines have shifted even further in Brooklyn's direction since this morning, perhaps because of the news that Robert Williams missed Friday's practice due to his continuing battle with turf toe. Or maybe because people continue to put money on the Nets, who are the favorites to win the NBA Championship at +225. In any event, let's take a look at some of the action with odds provided by our friends at PointsBet Sportsbook.