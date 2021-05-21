Teacher’s Arrest in Cat-Killing Case Prompts PETA Call for Humane Education
Fort Bend County, Texas – This morning, TeachKind—PETA’s humane education division—sent a letter to Superintendent Charles Dupre of the Fort Bend Independent School District urging him to implement lessons in compassion. The appeal comes after a former teacher in the district was charged with cruelty to animals. According to news sources, court documents reveal that he has admitted to investigators that he tortured and killed multiple cats, including by bludgeoning a 4-month-old kitten to death.www.peta.org