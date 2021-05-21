newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

“God’s Divine Purpose for Joseph’s Life” By Dr. Gary M. Barker

By Contributed Column
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IADWo_0a7JZYob00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huRZW_0a7JZYob00
Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

GENESIS 45:4-8

One of the most blessed truths that is revealed in the holy scriptures of the Bible is that God has a special purpose to fulfill thru the lives of His faithful servants. From a human perspective, the events of Joseph’s life that resulted in him becoming a slave in Egypt don’t appear to have any significant purpose or meaningful benefit. Because of his brothers’ hatred, Joseph was exiled into Egypt as a slave. Because of the lie of his master’s wife, he was put into prison. Because of the forgetfulness of a fellow prisoner that Joseph helped, he was forgotten and remained in prison for another two years.

Finally, by God’s grace, Joseph was enabled to supernaturally interpret two of Pharaoh’s dreams and as a result was released from prison and promoted to become the Prime Minister of Pharaoh. This promotion made Joseph a very powerful and wealthy man in Egypt. Joseph became the overseer of a vast amount of grain that would deliver Egypt and many other people from a future famine. This was the main purpose that God had for Joseph’s life. He had absolute control over who would receive any grain that was stored up in Egypt. The future famine was the way God would use to bring Joseph and his family together again. In our next meditation, we will discuss the events that led up to the family’s reunion.

Joseph would then be used by God to preserve his father’s entire family by enabling them to move from Canaan to Egypt. In this move, the Hebrew nation would prosper and numerically grow to become a great nation. All this happened because of the Divine plan and purpose God had for Joseph’s life. This is actually what Joseph would tell his brothers when they came to Egypt to buy some grain (Genesis 45:4-8). Joseph said: “God sent me before you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to keep alive for you many survivors. So it was not you who sent me here but God”. Joseph realized that all that had happened to him was ordained by God and became the main purpose in his life. God’s divine plan became a great source of blessing.

Lessons to Be Learned.

  1. All the events of a believer’s life are controlled by God’s Divine plan.
  2. God’s Divine plan when experienced always results in His Blessing. (Romans 8:28).
  3. God’s Divine plan gives purpose and meaning to a believer’s life.
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
698
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bible#Master#Hebrew#Romans#Purpose God#Blessing#Man#Earth#Prison#Canaan#Absolute Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Nuns Commit Sins and Go to Confession

Three nuns told a priest they were going to commit a sin each. Afterward, they came back to him to say their confession so he could bless them. Three nuns in a convent went to their priest and told him they would commit one sin each. The priest said okay and asked them to go and sin, adding that he will bless them when they come back.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Teacher Mocks Boy's Faith in Front of the Class

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a teacher who sought to mock a boy’s faith in front of the whole class. However, another student gave her a comeback she never expected. Religion, for many people, is personal. While some believe in a higher power, others don’t, and it is okay. However, boundaries can be crossed when another party tries to enforce their views on the other.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: The Vital Signs of American Christianity: Critical but not Terminal?

When I visit my family physician, he starts by checking my vitals. It’s amazing how critical are simple things like blood pressure, temperature, and pulse. We social scientists know that vital signs matter in organized religion, too. There are a lot of details we can look at, but basics such as how many people identify with churches, whether they attend services regularly, or apply their faith to their daily lives, are awful important. Here is what we know: the vital signs of American Christianity are in serious decline.
ReligionPosted by
The Atascadero News

‘God’s Deliverance of His Imprisoned Servant’ Genesis 41:1-45 Dr. Gary M. Barker

In our last meditation, we learned that the patriarch Joseph was forgotten by a person he had helped get out of the prison that they were both in by interpreting a dream that prophesied his release. The person was the cupbearer and personal friend of Pharaoh, who was the King of Egypt. Joseph asked the cupbearer to ask Pharaoh to get him out of prison. However, the cupbearer forgot all about Joseph’s request after he was restored. Joseph remained in prison for two years before the cupbearer remembered what Joseph had done for him.
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Obeying God's word

If you believe in Jesus and follow Him, He expects you to obey what He tells you to do, even if it appears foolish to other people, even if it does not make sense financially, and even if you do not understand it and it scares you. “When He had...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Letter to the Editor–Jesus and the Vaccine

I wonder if vaccine-resistant evangelicals know that Jesus loved health science. Although he is remembered as the risen Lord and Savior in death, in life he carried on the healing tradition of prophets like Elijah, Elisha, and Isaiah, who was court physician to King Hezekiah. Moses, the originator of the...
Religionftc.co

God’s Excellent Greatness For You

Imagine God in his royal study behind the desk that runs the cosmos. If he were like you and me, he would be intensely focused. He probably wouldn’t even notice us enter the room. From somewhere deep within, we muster up the courage to say something. Maybe we don’t even know what we’re saying, but we want his attention. So we stumble over our words. Eventually, something resembling a sentence comes out and he looks up. What now?
Religionftc.co

The Fear of Death and God’s Grip

The Coronavirus itself may have turned out to be more frightful in the projection than the reality of it — unless you or someone you love died from it. Like all things that bring us fear, there is truth behind that fear. The truth that choked us is that all of us will die (unless escaping at the coming of Christ). It is only a matter of time. We’re sure, as well, that our lives could end in an unexpected way. And, beyond this, most of mankind fears what is beyond death, a just judgment for their actions and thoughts. So, when the artist inserts an unknown intruder virus on the canvas where such dark knowledge is already broad-washed as its background, fear is the result.
Religionstreetsensemedia.org

God’s Part

You’re not that smart with the art. On a never ending chart of accomplishments. to do God’s part again. that Godly part, that makes one nod their head yes,. you are now at your best to pass every test. God insists we be of a good heart. But don’t ever...
Religionseeleylake.com

God's design for His Church

I often reflect on the perfection and precision of God's design; on how the leaves and the animals change their colors with the seasons. This past week, however, as my wife and I vacationed in Mexico, I found those reflections focused on God's design for his church, as outlined in Acts chapter 2.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Fulfill your purpose in life

A few days ago, I got several emergency texts from someone close to me asking for prayer for one of their children who was in a crisis. The young person has been using drugs for a few years now but evidently things began to get out of hand and he became suicidal, which is why I was contacted.
ReligionPine And Lakes News

Faith: Abide in God's love

This past week a great many Christian churches heard these words read during worship:. “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete.”
ReligionOldham Era

God’s name reminds us God can’t be used

The man holding the sign with my name on it was a comfort to my eyes. That sign represented refuge and security. It was the only indication I needed that I could trust this person in a place of unfamiliarity. I was in the Lima International Airport in Peru. I...
ReligionBrainerd Dispatch

Clergy View: Discovering God’s purpose for each of our lives

Our nature is to be self sufficient, to build on what we have and know, to explore, and to overcome obstacles. In doing so we progress many good things in life and teach others of our successes, and of the dumb taxes paid along the way. However, we often inflate the value of ourselves in our recollections and place ourselves on the throne.
Religionmetropolisplanet.com

God’s work endures forever

Ecclesiastics 3:14 tells us, “Everything God does will endure forever; nothing can be added to it and nothing taken from it. God does it so that man will revere Him.”. Have you ever said or heard someone else say, “They don’t make things like they used to”? We do live in an age of disposables today. We have disposable containers, disposable diapers (thank the Lord), even disposable lawn mowers and so many more things. So, when someone makes that statement,
ReligionTimes and Democrat

LIVING ON PURPOSE: The relentless compassion of God

I notice when talking with certain people about Christian living, it’s common for them to lose eye contact as they start searching for a way to change the subject. Actually, this is perfectly understandable. Why? Because if someone, even if they are somewhat religious has never given their heart to Jesus Christ or made the commitment to follow him, they feel uncomfortable thinking and talking about it. Our natural mind and the Spirit of the Lord are like oil and water as the old nature wants nothing to do with being held accountable or surrendering our will to anyone, especially to God. Conviction from the Holy Spirit is a sense of guilt and remorse that graciously reminds us we are heading down the wrong path and awakens our need for God and His forgiveness. God’s word is the truth that can set us free and is the means which he has chosen for gathering the lost to himself.
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Diversity and inclusion: God's Will

I read a great article in the Saturday paper. It was about the forming of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. I thought it was inspiring, and it gave me cause to look into the word of God for affirmation the purpose and intent. An epiphanic moment occurred during a moment...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

God’s Grandeur

The world is charged with the grandeur of God. And all is seared with trade; bleared, smeared with toil;. And wears man’s smudge and shares man’s smell: the soil. Is bare now, nor can foot feel, being shod. And for all this, nature is never spent;. There lives the dearest...
ReligionCorvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: On the divine healing power of God, Jesus

"My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him." (Psalm 62:5) Expectation is reasoning that a future occurrence will be possible. So often, we look to the past to assess our possibilities. Does expectation though, have to be constrained by history or empirical evidence? What happens if expectation opens to include faith in the divine? Noah built an ark, Moses parted the sea, Jesus raised Lazarus from the tomb. And what do those distant miracles actually have to do with our lives today?
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

The Spiritual War is won with Christ

The history of the world is a history of war. I don’t mean conflict in the Middle East, the World Wars, or the countless other wars that have been waged throughout time. Those are not inconsequential, but they are not the war I am talking about. I am talking about the war in the Bible that goes from Genesis to Revelation. It is a spiritual war. When God made the world, it was very good (Genesis 1:31) and it was through disobedience that sin, war, and death came to have such control. The promise, though, was that God would bring an end to the battle. He would do so by entering the battle and defeating the enemies of his people.