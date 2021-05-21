newsbreak-logo
U.S. Border Patrol agents discover 3 migrants inside trunk

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man had three migrants in the trunk of his car, according to an arrest affidavit. Rogelio Mendoza was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport migrants who had crossed the border illegally. A black sedan approached the primary inspection lane of the checkpoint on...

