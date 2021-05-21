This Sixers Hype Video Will Make You Want to Step Over Tyronn Lue

In April, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue insisted to reporters that he has no trouble tuning out what they or anyone is saying about his team. “Because I don’t have social media, so I don’t really deal with that,” Lue said. “I watch a lot of basketball, and when they start talking about us, I put it on mute. If we win 10 games in a row or lose 10 games in a row, I just try to fly straight and just deal with us internally … just be the same every single day and not worry about what people say on the outside, and just continue working on what we need to do as a team, as an organization, to win a championship.” https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=hBXtt4Ot&cid=8131&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.