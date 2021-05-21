newsbreak-logo
NBA

This Sixers Hype Video Will Make You Want to Step Over Tyronn Lue

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 1 day ago

The Sixers are the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference and start the postseason on Sunday, so let’s get some jam in the building, as Peter Laviolette used to say. Great video. Love the Avengers theme. It makes me want to suplex Thanos through a table. Makes me want to transform into the Incredible Hulk and punch Ultron right in the face. It makes me want to call down lightning and channel it through a big hammer and then swing it around.

