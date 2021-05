Gianluigi Buffon has rejected an offer from Atalanta because he would prefer to move abroad when he leaves Juventus, according to reports. Buffon recently confirmed that this would be his last season with Juventus. He has been with the club since 2001, except for the 2018-19 season, which he spent with Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, it will be the end of an era when he ends his time in Turin.