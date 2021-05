“Oh my god, that’s something that I want — I want that.” This is the response that Cat Thomas hopes to inspire with the wardrobe of Kaley Cuoco‘s character Cassie Bowden in “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max. The veteran costume designer, also known in the past for projects as Catherine Marie Thomas, explains in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about the debut season of the dramedy (watch the video above), “I really like the fact that she felt like a grounded New York woman — someone that people related to and that’s why people were so attracted to her fashion and to her clothing because there was this realness about her.”