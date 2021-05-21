newsbreak-logo
Food Bank of Wyoming looking for Development Manager

Cover picture for the articleFood Bank of Wyoming is seeking out new ways to grow in our mission to help inspire our communities in nourishing people who face hunger in Wyoming. We are seeking a Development Manager who will support our growth in connecting to our communities to help further enhance our fundraising efforts. Food Bank of Wyoming is looking for someone who will bring creativity, deep knowledge of development best practices, and excellent interpersonal skills to help grow Food Bank of Wyoming’s future.

