Food Bank of Wyoming looking for Development Manager

Our vision at Northern Illinois Food Bank is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and proud member of Feeding America, we serve our neighbors in 13 counties with dignity, equity and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day. We bring together manufacturers, local and corporate grocers, area farmers, corporations, foundations and individuals who donate food and funding, and each week nearly 1,000 volunteers help us evaluate, repack and distribute food. We also proudly partner with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and youth and senior feeding programs to provide nutritious food and resources. Our distribution centers are located in Geneva, Park City, Rockford and Joliet.